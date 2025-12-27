Previous
Next
Paul, Violaine, Emily and Oscar by susiemc
Photo 2553

Paul, Violaine, Emily and Oscar

Paul is my eldest son and Emily is my eldest grandchild (she's 19). It was lovely spending time with them.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
700% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact