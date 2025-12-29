Previous
A New Christmas Cactus by susiemc
Photo 2555

A New Christmas Cactus

Not only did I buy more amaryllis when we were away, I also bought a new christmas cactus.
I'm not good with house plants in general but I'm ok with amaryllis, orchids and cacti. I think that must be because they're not to fussy.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Sue Cooper

Pat Knowles ace
A little bit of a different colour. More orange than the usual pink. Nice to have a new one.
January 2nd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
January 2nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colour! My plants have to be prepared to thrive on neglect I’m afraid 😜
January 2nd, 2026  
