Oh No! Not More Amaryllis!! by susiemc
Oh No! Not More Amaryllis!!

I seem to have acquired more amaryllis while I've been away 🤦‍♀️.
I bought the one on the left when we stopped at a little garden centre for a coffee on the way to Martha's because it was different to anything I've had before. I bought the little one in the front from the little greengrocers near Martha from where I rescued the little agapanthus a couple of years ago (remember?). It cost £2, the same as the agapanthus!! The one on the right was a gift. I now have 13!!
Sorry Pat @happypat I know amaryllis aren't your thing and you don't understand my passion, you probably think I'm nuts and you're probably right 😁.

A Very Happy and Healthy New Year to you all.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

