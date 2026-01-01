Previous
1st January Garden Snapshot by susiemc
1st January Garden Snapshot

A New Month, A New Year.
When I look out into the garden from inside the house there's no colour, just a dreary scene. When I go outside and look closely this is what I find.
Thank you all of you for your good wishes. A Happy New Year to you all.
1st January 2026

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Lis Lapthorn
What a beautiful collage. Fav.
January 1st, 2026  
