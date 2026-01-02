Sign up
Photo 2559
Niamh Doing Her Bit
The cubs and brownies where Niamh lives organised a litter pick which Niamh insisted she and her Dad did. I think it's a great thing for young people to do and Niamh seemed to enjoy herself.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford
ace
She seems to have found plenty of litter!
January 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done !
January 4th, 2026
