Previous
Next
Niamh Doing Her Bit by susiemc
Photo 2559

Niamh Doing Her Bit

The cubs and brownies where Niamh lives organised a litter pick which Niamh insisted she and her Dad did. I think it's a great thing for young people to do and Niamh seemed to enjoy herself.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
She seems to have found plenty of litter!
January 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done !
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact