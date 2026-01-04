Previous
The Wolf Moon by susiemc
The Wolf Moon

I was out in the garden at 7.00 a.m. this morning, in my pyjamas, in sub zero temperatures, in the pitch black, taking photos!! I must be completely off my head 😂. I was pleased with the photo though so I guess it was worth it.
Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford ace
The neighbours will be talking! Worth it for this great photo!
January 4th, 2026  
