More Flowers in the Weir Garden by susiemc
Photo 2562

More Flowers in the Weir Garden

When I went for a walk at the Weir Garden a couple of days ago I didn't just find snowdrops...........
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Jesika
A beautiful collage.
My south facing tiny patch has had Primroses blooming since September for the second year. Must say in Jan 1989 when Dad died they, and Snowdrops were in flower. I have seen Dandelion and the purple what ever it is, and Snowdrops seriously thinking about bursting into bloom.
January 5th, 2026  
