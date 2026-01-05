Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2562
More Flowers in the Weir Garden
When I went for a walk at the Weir Garden a couple of days ago I didn't just find snowdrops...........
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6617
photos
70
followers
44
following
701% complete
View this month »
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
flowers
,
herefordshire
,
the weir garden
Jesika
A beautiful collage.
My south facing tiny patch has had Primroses blooming since September for the second year. Must say in Jan 1989 when Dad died they, and Snowdrops were in flower. I have seen Dandelion and the purple what ever it is, and Snowdrops seriously thinking about bursting into bloom.
January 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
My south facing tiny patch has had Primroses blooming since September for the second year. Must say in Jan 1989 when Dad died they, and Snowdrops were in flower. I have seen Dandelion and the purple what ever it is, and Snowdrops seriously thinking about bursting into bloom.