Previous
The Closest we got to Snow........ by susiemc
Photo 2563

The Closest we got to Snow........

........just a dusting. It was quite pretty but very icy on the paths because they were wet under the snow. It's very cold.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
close enough for me!
January 6th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact