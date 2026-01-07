Sign up
Photo 2564
Enjoying some Acorns
From an upstairs window I could see three squirrels playing on a log pile underneath the two oak trees over the back fence.
It's been a bitterly cold day so it was a bit of a bonus getting this photo from inside the house. Thank you squirrels.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
acorns
,
squirrels
,
oak trees
