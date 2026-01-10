Previous
I Found Some Snow! by susiemc
I Found Some Snow!

It was very cold today but sunny. We decided to go to Hergest Croft gardens for a walk (and the tearoom opened today after the Christmas break ☕️ 🍰 😁). I thought there might be a few early snowdrops and winter aconites, I didn't expect snow! There's none in our village and Hergest is only a 15 minute drive away but actually it's much higher. I was pleased to be able to take some snowy photos and then come home to where there wasn't any.
This is a view from the boundary of the gardens looking across parkland.
Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
Michelle
Lovely Wintery capture
January 10th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you did!
January 10th, 2026  
