I Found Some Snow!

It was very cold today but sunny. We decided to go to Hergest Croft gardens for a walk (and the tearoom opened today after the Christmas break ☕️ 🍰 😁). I thought there might be a few early snowdrops and winter aconites, I didn't expect snow! There's none in our village and Hergest is only a 15 minute drive away but actually it's much higher. I was pleased to be able to take some snowy photos and then come home to where there wasn't any.

This is a view from the boundary of the gardens looking across parkland.