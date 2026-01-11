Sign up
Previous
Photo 2568
Winter Aconites, A Snowdrop and a little bit of Snow
This was taken yesterday at Hergest Croft Gardens. We found very few flowers because everywhere was covered with snow but this was a spot sheltered by trees.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6623
photos
71
followers
44
following
703% complete
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th January 2026 12:28pm
Tags
snow
,
snowdrop
,
hergest croft gardens
,
winter aconites
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
amazing colour pops amoung the ice
January 11th, 2026
