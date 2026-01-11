Previous
Winter Aconites, A Snowdrop and a little bit of Snow by susiemc
Winter Aconites, A Snowdrop and a little bit of Snow

This was taken yesterday at Hergest Croft Gardens. We found very few flowers because everywhere was covered with snow but this was a spot sheltered by trees.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
amazing colour pops amoung the ice
January 11th, 2026  
