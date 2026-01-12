Sign up
Previous
Photo 2569
Creamy Courgette Lasagne
I do cook sometimes, I don't leave it all to Chris. I made this yesterday using my home-grown courgettes from the freezer. This recipe uses grated courgette and grated courgette does freeze ok.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6624
photos
71
followers
44
following
703% complete
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
Views
5
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th January 2026 6:52pm
Tags
cooking
,
lasagne
,
courgette
