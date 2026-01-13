Previous
Surprise Sunset by susiemc
Surprise Sunset

It's been a thoroughly cold, wet miserable day and just when I was wondering what I could post today I noticed this amazing sunset.
We don't often get sunsets like this especially after a ay like today. This was taken from the back garden.
Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh so good and striking!
January 13th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous !
January 13th, 2026  
