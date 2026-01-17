Previous
One Day Later...........Amaryllis 1 by susiemc
One Day Later...........Amaryllis 1

This is a close-up of the amaryllis which was beginning to open in yesterday's photo.
17th January 2026

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Suzie Townsend
Gorgeous!! How fun to watch it bloom. I think that next year I need to buy myself one to enjoy.
January 17th, 2026  
