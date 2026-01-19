Sign up
Previous
Photo 2576
Even the Fish think it's Spring
The fish are supposed to be at the bottom of the pond at this time of year but when it turns a bit mild they come up to the surface wanting to be fed.
Note the rain!
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
5
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6631
photos
71
followers
45
following
705% complete
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
18th January 2026 3:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fish
,
rain
,
garden
,
pond
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow that's quite a lot of Koi you have there!
January 19th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
@gardencat
Actually most of them are goldfish Joanne, the big ones are Koi.
January 19th, 2026
KV
ace
Beautiful composition. Lots of fish in that pond.
January 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lot of fish Sue , mine have dwindled down to 3 or 4 - due to the heron visits - disheartening to replenish , just to feed the heron !!
January 19th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow there are so many!
January 19th, 2026
