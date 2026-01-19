Previous
Even the Fish think it's Spring by susiemc
Photo 2576

Even the Fish think it's Spring

The fish are supposed to be at the bottom of the pond at this time of year but when it turns a bit mild they come up to the surface wanting to be fed.
Note the rain!
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
705% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Wow that's quite a lot of Koi you have there!
January 19th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
@gardencat Actually most of them are goldfish Joanne, the big ones are Koi.
January 19th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful composition. Lots of fish in that pond.
January 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lot of fish Sue , mine have dwindled down to 3 or 4 - due to the heron visits - disheartening to replenish , just to feed the heron !!
January 19th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow there are so many!
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact