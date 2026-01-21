Previous
Goldfinches by susiemc
Photo 2578

Goldfinches

There was a brief pause in the rain today and during that pause the garden was full of birds, flitting around all over the place, eating as much as they could before the rain started again
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Lis Lapthorn ace
How lovely. You’re so fortunate to enjoy such a wide variety of birds.
January 21st, 2026  
xbm ace
Lovely. Don't forget the Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend.
January 21st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
After yesterday’s cacti and birds today…I’m thinking of birds that nest in the saguaro cactus! 🌵
I did a search of birds that live in cacti.
“Common desert birds include greater roadrunners, Gila woodpeckers, and Gambel's quail. Northern goshawks, yellow-eyed juncos, and Mexican jays”
I go off on tangents all too frequently!
January 21st, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely wing action!
January 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great timing and capture !
January 21st, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture of these pretty birds
January 21st, 2026  
