Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2578
Goldfinches
There was a brief pause in the rain today and during that pause the garden was full of birds, flitting around all over the place, eating as much as they could before the rain started again
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6633
photos
71
followers
45
following
706% complete
View this month »
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
21st January 2026 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
goldfinch
Lis Lapthorn
ace
How lovely. You’re so fortunate to enjoy such a wide variety of birds.
January 21st, 2026
xbm
ace
Lovely. Don't forget the Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend.
January 21st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
After yesterday’s cacti and birds today…I’m thinking of birds that nest in the saguaro cactus! 🌵
I did a search of birds that live in cacti.
“Common desert birds include greater roadrunners, Gila woodpeckers, and Gambel's quail. Northern goshawks, yellow-eyed juncos, and Mexican jays”
I go off on tangents all too frequently!
January 21st, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely wing action!
January 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great timing and capture !
January 21st, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture of these pretty birds
January 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I did a search of birds that live in cacti.
“Common desert birds include greater roadrunners, Gila woodpeckers, and Gambel's quail. Northern goshawks, yellow-eyed juncos, and Mexican jays”
I go off on tangents all too frequently!