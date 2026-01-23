Sign up
Previous
Photo 2580
Amaryllis 3
This one has only produced one flower stem and there are only two flowers on the stem. However, it's one from last year so I'm very happy for it to have flowered at all
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
0
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6635
photos
71
followers
45
following
706% complete
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2026 12:36pm
Tags
bulb
,
flower
,
amaryllis
