Previous
Amaryllis 3 by susiemc
Photo 2580

Amaryllis 3

This one has only produced one flower stem and there are only two flowers on the stem. However, it's one from last year so I'm very happy for it to have flowered at all
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact