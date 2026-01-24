A Cold, Dull, Wintry Visit to The Weir Garden

This morning the weather wasn't very nice but we decided to go and see the snowdrops at The Weir Garden. They were lovely although not quite at their best yet. I was surprised to see a few daffodils and the little iris.

It took me a long time to warm up after we got home.



These photos were all taken with my phone. I took a lot more with my camera, using the long lens but as I was transferring the photos from the memory card to my iPad I accidentally deleted them all 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️. Does anyone else do stupid things like that?