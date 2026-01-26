Previous
Amaryllis 4 by susiemc
Amaryllis 4

Another one from last year. This one has just one flower stem with two open flowers and one bud
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Lis Lapthorn ace
Stunning red, Sue.
January 26th, 2026  
