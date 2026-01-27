The First Crocuses

All of a sudden the front garden is full of crocuses, just showing a bit of colour (yellow). There was just enough sun today for this little group to partially open. The yellow ones always come out first.

It's easy to think that winter is on its way out with all these signs of spring but we do have a few weeks to go and the weather in February can be dreadful.

I keep thinking the spring flowers are particularly early this year but when I look back to my posts at this time last year it's about the same.