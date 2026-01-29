Previous
Happy 50th Birthday Niki by susiemc
Photo 2586

Happy 50th Birthday Niki

Niki is my eldest daughter and Mum to Charlotte, Freya and Hettie.
50 years old!!!! How did that happen??
I hope you can read what's on the mug....
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
708% complete

Babs ace
Happy birthday Niki
January 29th, 2026  
Denise Wood
It's so hard to believe our eldest child is 50!! beautiful photo and she doesn't look 50 :) And her girls look so much like her!
January 29th, 2026  
