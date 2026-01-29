Sign up
Previous
Photo 2586
Happy 50th Birthday Niki
Niki is my eldest daughter and Mum to Charlotte, Freya and Hettie.
50 years old!!!! How did that happen??
I hope you can read what's on the mug....
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6641
photos
71
followers
45
following
708% complete
View this month »
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
daughter
,
fifty
,
niki
Babs
ace
Happy birthday Niki
January 29th, 2026
Denise Wood
It's so hard to believe our eldest child is 50!! beautiful photo and she doesn't look 50 :) And her girls look so much like her!
January 29th, 2026
