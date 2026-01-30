Previous
I Went to the Theatre by susiemc
Yesterday I went with three friends to the theatre in Swansea. We saw Our Town, a play by Thornton Wilder and starring Michael Sheen and a whole cast of young, talented Welsh actors. I'm a huge fan of Michael Sheen and this was an amazing production. I can thoroughly recommend it.
Yesterday was a long day because we went on the bus from Brecon (2 hours each way, plus an extra 35 minutes for me getting to and from Brecon), had lunch in a Greek restaurant when we got there and then went to the matinee before getting the bus home. I left the house at 8.00 am and got back at 9.00 pm. Definitely worth it.
So, no commenting yesterday because I was out all day and today I'm just too tired to do any. I'll catch up over the weekend.
30th January 2026

