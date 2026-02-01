Previous
1st Feb Garden Snapshot by susiemc
1st Feb Garden Snapshot

The garden looks very dreary and lacking in colour from inside the house but I went outside, in the rain, and found a few things to photograph.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Renee Salamon ace
Your garden is looking fabulous - definitely not dreary. My back garden really is dreary
February 1st, 2026  
