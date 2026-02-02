Sign up
Previous
Photo 2590
Amaryllis 5
A different kind of amaryllis. I've never seen one like this before. It's not spectacular like the more usual ones but it's very pretty.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
3
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6645
photos
71
followers
45
following
709% complete
View this month »
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th January 2026 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bulb
,
flower
,
amaryllis
Susan Klassen
ace
That’s very pretty! Lovely capture!
February 2nd, 2026
KV
ace
Beautiful! I love the way it blooms in a circle. Nice light and nice soft background.
February 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Sue, what a beauty -
February 2nd, 2026
