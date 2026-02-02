Previous
Amaryllis 5 by susiemc
Amaryllis 5

A different kind of amaryllis. I've never seen one like this before. It's not spectacular like the more usual ones but it's very pretty.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Susan Klassen ace
That’s very pretty! Lovely capture!
February 2nd, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful! I love the way it blooms in a circle. Nice light and nice soft background.
February 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Sue, what a beauty -
February 2nd, 2026  
