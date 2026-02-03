Previous
The Only Bird in the Garden by susiemc
The Only Bird in the Garden

Can't think why 🙄.
The weather was awful today so I decided to take a photo of a bird because I can do that from inside the house. His lordship here was around all day keeping all the other birds away so he had to be today's post.
Sue Cooper

@susiemc
709% complete

