Previous
Photo 2592
Coal Tit
His Lordship was nowhere to be seen today so the little birds were having a great time flitting about all over the place.
Another cold, damp dismal day so another shot taken from indoors.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6647
photos
71
followers
45
following
710% complete
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
4th February 2026 1:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
coal tit
