A Robin on the Fence by susiemc
Photo 2593

A Robin on the Fence

Another one taken yesterday from indoors.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
710% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw - pretty shot - he was even singing in the rain. - Another horrible day here - rain, rain, and more rain !
February 5th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
February 5th, 2026  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
My favourire bird, as well as MAGPIES of course.
February 5th, 2026  
