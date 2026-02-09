Previous
We had some sun...... by susiemc
We had some sun......

........and the crocuses opened.This was taken yesterday afternoon after a gloomy morning. The sun didn't come anywhere near today but it hasn't rained.......yet.
9th February 2026

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
KoalaGardens
they are so sweet!
February 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty !
February 9th, 2026  
