Photo 2598
Catkins, Snowdrops, a Fast Flowing Stream.....
.......and no sign of Reggie. This was taken on my walk with Reggie this morning but he was keeping well away from the water. It was another dull miserable day but Reggie didn't care, he was just running and running and running and enjoying himself.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6653
photos
72
followers
45
following
711% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th February 2026 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
catkins
,
snowdrops
,
kington
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful you have places to walk Reggie where he can run off leash.
February 10th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that water sure is moving
February 10th, 2026
