Previous
Catkins, Snowdrops, a Fast Flowing Stream..... by susiemc
Photo 2598

Catkins, Snowdrops, a Fast Flowing Stream.....

.......and no sign of Reggie. This was taken on my walk with Reggie this morning but he was keeping well away from the water. It was another dull miserable day but Reggie didn't care, he was just running and running and running and enjoying himself.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Wonderful you have places to walk Reggie where he can run off leash.
February 10th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that water sure is moving
February 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact