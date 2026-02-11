Previous
Watching TV with Grandpa by susiemc
Photo 2599

Watching TV with Grandpa

Reggie does get a bit spoilt when he's with us.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Josie Gilbert ace
Lovely shot.
February 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw and why not - they both look as if enjoying one another's company ( and TV!! ) FAV
February 11th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
And so he should. 😊. Cute collar.
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact