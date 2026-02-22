Previous
Reggie went home today.
Reggie went home today.

Reggie's people are back from their skiing holiday and we met Christopher and Niamh halfway to hand him over. I thought that for completeness I would finish with a photo of Reggie just before we set off. He looks a bit sad but he was very excited when we were putting his stuff in the car and even more excited when he saw Christopher and Niamh. He's probably feeling a bit grumpy here because he has a 4 hour car journey ahead of him, 2 hours with us and then 2 hours with Christopher and Niamh.
I think Reggie has had a good holiday and we've enjoyed having him here with us. He'll be back in the summer when his people go away for their summer holiday.

@stownsend I get what mean Suzie about getting a "Reggie" of our own but much as I enjoy having him here I don't want the full time commitment of having a dog of our own. We did have a black labrador some years ago and he was wonderful (and a handful) but now we enjoy the freedom of being able to what we want, when we want. Reggie gives me my dog fix.
22nd February 2026

Dorothy ace
This is such a wonderful shot of Reggie looking forlorn and sad about leaving. I can see his excitement when he saw Christopher and Niamh though. I agree with you this is the best way to have a dog….when you want to have the freedom of going and returning home. Look forward to his next hols with you.
February 22nd, 2026  
