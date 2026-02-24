Previous
White Crocuses and a Little Photobomber
Photo 2612

White Crocuses and a Little Photobomber

It was a beautiful, warm (relatively) sunny day today and it was lovely to see lots of bees about in the garden.
I didn't wear a big warm jumper for the first time in months!
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Dorothy ace
What a wonderful day and photo!
February 24th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely!
February 24th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
February 24th, 2026  
Michelle
Pretty capture
February 24th, 2026  
