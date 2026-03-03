Previous
We Had Visitors Today by susiemc
We Had Visitors Today

Every spring a pair of ducks appear on the pond in the garden (it must be the same pair). They come and go for a few weeks and then we don't see them again until the following year. I love to see them.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
