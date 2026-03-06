Croome Court, near Worcester

This house with the parkland around it belongs to the National Trust. Chris and I went there yesterday never having been before. The house would have been a magnificent stately home once but it has had several owners during the last 100 years and suffered badly until 2007 when it was bought by the Croome Heritage Trust and leased to the National Trust. Since then a huge amount of work has been done (and money spent) to preserve and restore the building and install an efficient heating system. The building is now sound and weatherproof. Restoration work is ongoing but there's not a lot to see in most of the rooms as yet. What there is is stunning.