Shobdon Church, Shobdon, Herefordshire

There were two churches on this site before the present one which was built around 1750. It is an amazing church and is unique.There are no other churches in England so completely Rococo in style (according to the booklet I bought while I was there).

When you walk through the door it's a complete surprise, all the pews, pulpit, lectern etc are white with wedgewood blue decoration and there are two beautiful stained glass windows. It's just lovely. It's very popular for weddings apparently and it's easy to see why.

The font (bottom left) dates back to the 12th century. It was discovered in the garden of a large house nearby and was reinstated in the early 20th century.

I have a (relatively) new friend who I've got to know well at U3A and I've discovered she shares my interest in little churches, the older the better.

Today we visited two, both in Herefordshire. We visited this one in the morning and another one (which you'll see tomorrow) in the afternoon. We had a delicious lunch in between. We had a lovely day and plan to have more days like this.