St Mary's, Monnington

This little church is at the opposite extreme to the one I posted yesterday. This one is very old, it was built in 1679 and hasn't changed much since then. There are no stained glass windows and the wooden pews are very hard and uncomfortable. The old stone floor is very uneven.

To get to the church you have to walk for 1/4 mile along a muddy footpath through woodland, beside a stream. The path finishes at a lovely lychgate, something the other church didn't have. Services are still held here, including weddings and funerals but not very often.

I'm always fascinated by buildings that are so very old.



For those of you who remember Bulmers Cider, Monnington is at the centre of the Bulmer Estate There's a very large house next to the church where some of the Bulmer family still live and the little village is surrounded by cider apple orchards.