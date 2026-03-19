Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2635
Magnolia - Black Tulip
I can see why this magnolia has tulip in its name but it definitely isn't black. We bought this as a small (affordable) tree 7 or 8 years ago and it just gets better and better every year.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6694
photos
72
followers
45
following
722% complete
View this month »
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
Latest from all albums
2632
2633
2038
2039
2634
2635
2040
2636
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
18th March 2026 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flowers
,
garden
,
magnolia
,
black tulip
Pat Knowles
ace
Stunning pink jewels!
March 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close