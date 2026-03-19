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Magnolia - Black Tulip by susiemc
Photo 2635

Magnolia - Black Tulip

I can see why this magnolia has tulip in its name but it definitely isn't black. We bought this as a small (affordable) tree 7 or 8 years ago and it just gets better and better every year.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Pat Knowles ace
Stunning pink jewels!
March 20th, 2026  
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