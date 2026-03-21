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Magnolia - Variety Unknown by susiemc
Photo 2637

Magnolia - Variety Unknown

This is a dwarf magnolia. It's in the front garden and it's suffered a bit from the weather, heavy rain when the flowers were just beginning to open and frost the last few mornings. I did manage to find some flowers which hadn't suffered.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely blooms !
March 21st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely
March 21st, 2026  
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