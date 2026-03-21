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Previous
Photo 2637
Magnolia - Variety Unknown
This is a dwarf magnolia. It's in the front garden and it's suffered a bit from the weather, heavy rain when the flowers were just beginning to open and frost the last few mornings. I did manage to find some flowers which hadn't suffered.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
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Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th March 2026 12:00pm
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flowers
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magnolia
Beryl Lloyd
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Such lovely blooms !
March 21st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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lovely
March 21st, 2026
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