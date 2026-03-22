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Previous
Photo 2638
Dwarf Magnolia
This is the whole tree of which yesterday's post is a small part. Fortunaqtely the weather hasn't damaged the flowers enough for it do be obvious at this distance.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
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Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd March 2026 8:57am
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dwarf magnolia
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