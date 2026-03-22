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Dwarf Magnolia by susiemc
Photo 2638

Dwarf Magnolia

This is the whole tree of which yesterday's post is a small part. Fortunaqtely the weather hasn't damaged the flowers enough for it do be obvious at this distance.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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