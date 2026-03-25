Eye Surgery Day

Here I am after the surgery enjoying tea and biscuits.

On the 16th January 2025 I had an unsuccessful cataract removal on my left eye. The surgeon was able to remove the cloudy lens but because of all sorts of problems with my eye she was unable to fit the new lens. Since then I've been without a lens in that eye which hasn't been without its problems. Anyhow today I had the super surgeon perform some rather complex surgery and it all seemed to go well. The surgeon and her team were just amazing and treated me as if I was very special. The eye surgery unit is a brand new super duper state of the art unit attached to the main Hereford Hospital. Full marks to the NHS. I have to go back on Monday for a follow up.



I'm sorry I won't be commenting tonight, I need my glasses on to use my "good" eye and I can't get them on properly over my pirate's patch. Fortunately I only have to keep it on until tomorrow morning.