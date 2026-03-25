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Eye Surgery Day by susiemc
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Eye Surgery Day

Here I am after the surgery enjoying tea and biscuits.
On the 16th January 2025 I had an unsuccessful cataract removal on my left eye. The surgeon was able to remove the cloudy lens but because of all sorts of problems with my eye she was unable to fit the new lens. Since then I've been without a lens in that eye which hasn't been without its problems. Anyhow today I had the super surgeon perform some rather complex surgery and it all seemed to go well. The surgeon and her team were just amazing and treated me as if I was very special. The eye surgery unit is a brand new super duper state of the art unit attached to the main Hereford Hospital. Full marks to the NHS. I have to go back on Monday for a follow up.

I'm sorry I won't be commenting tonight, I need my glasses on to use my "good" eye and I can't get them on properly over my pirate's patch. Fortunately I only have to keep it on until tomorrow morning.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Sue Cooper

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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Michelle
I’m glad your surgery has gone well this time, I’m meant to have mine done but I’m so scared I’ve been putting it off! wishing you a speedy recovery.
March 25th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Good to hear your surgery has gone well. As you probably know Phil has had both eyes done in the last couple of years.
March 25th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
So pleased your eye surgery went well. Take care.
March 25th, 2026  
julia ace
All the best woth your recovery.. you sre very well coordinated with the chair.
March 25th, 2026  
Liz Milne ace
Happy to hear that your surgery has gone well this time. I had both eyes done a few years ago, luckily with no problems.
March 25th, 2026  
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