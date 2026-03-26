Happy Birthday Martha

Martha and Rosie took the day off work and went out for lunch while Jake was at nursery.
That dessert looks amazing!!!
Thank you for all your kind comments following my eye surgery. Things are settling down and there's no pain or soreness. I no longer have the patch but as yet I can't see anything with that eye. Hopefully that will soon improve.
Glad the the soreness has gone after your eye surgery and no more more patch, although I bet you had some great/fun comments from family.
Glad the eye feels better after the surgery , take care for a few days more !