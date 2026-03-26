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Happy Birthday Martha by susiemc
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Happy Birthday Martha

Martha and Rosie took the day off work and went out for lunch while Jake was at nursery.
That dessert looks amazing!!!

Thank you for all your kind comments following my eye surgery. Things are settling down and there's no pain or soreness. I no longer have the patch but as yet I can't see anything with that eye. Hopefully that will soon improve.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Sue Cooper

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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Happy Birthday Martha, that dessert looks delic!

Glad the the soreness has gone after your eye surgery and no more more patch, although I bet you had some great/fun comments from family.

March 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - Happy Birthday Martha!
Glad the eye feels better after the surgery , take care for a few days more !
March 26th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Happy birthday Martha! Sounds a lovely day.
March 26th, 2026  
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