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Tulips by susiemc
Photo 2646

Tulips

The ones in the foreground are in a pot just outside the front door, the ones in the distance are planted in the lawn.

I'm sorry I haven't been commenting much for the last few days. My eye is getting better in that it isn't so sore - I went for a follow up appointment at the hospital this morning and the lovely surgeon was very pleased with my progress - but I'm struggling to see, especially up close. My distance vision is better but not good enough to drive unfortunately. Chris is my chauffeur.

Chris also has to check that my photos are in focus 🤦‍♀️.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty , heralding Spring ! Glad to hear the eye is improving - and so good to have a Chris !! Take your time while the eye is healing !
March 30th, 2026  
Gillian Brown
Lovely colours.
March 30th, 2026  
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