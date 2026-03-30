Tulips

The ones in the foreground are in a pot just outside the front door, the ones in the distance are planted in the lawn.



I'm sorry I haven't been commenting much for the last few days. My eye is getting better in that it isn't so sore - I went for a follow up appointment at the hospital this morning and the lovely surgeon was very pleased with my progress - but I'm struggling to see, especially up close. My distance vision is better but not good enough to drive unfortunately. Chris is my chauffeur.



Chris also has to check that my photos are in focus 🤦‍♀️.