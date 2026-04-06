Of course there was a little church at Durham Park

Chris isn't in the least bit interested in churches of any kind but he's quite tolerant. I left him sitting on a bench enjoying the tulips while I went inside this delightful little church. It wasn't as impressive, visually, as some little old churches but it was interesting:

There was a lovely stained glass window, a Jacobean wooden pulpit, a 16th century Flemish altar triptych (the small picture at the bottom below the pulpit), medieval floor tiles, large brasses to Sir Maurice Russell (d. 1416) and his wife Isabelle (top right) and a canopied tomb with recumbent effigies of George Winter (d.1581) and his wife Anne.