Previous
Next
Of course there was a little church at Durham Park by susiemc
Photo 2653

Of course there was a little church at Durham Park

Chris isn't in the least bit interested in churches of any kind but he's quite tolerant. I left him sitting on a bench enjoying the tulips while I went inside this delightful little church. It wasn't as impressive, visually, as some little old churches but it was interesting:
There was a lovely stained glass window, a Jacobean wooden pulpit, a 16th century Flemish altar triptych (the small picture at the bottom below the pulpit), medieval floor tiles, large brasses to Sir Maurice Russell (d. 1416) and his wife Isabelle (top right) and a canopied tomb with recumbent effigies of George Winter (d.1581) and his wife Anne.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
727% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact