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Morello Cherry Blossom by susiemc
Photo 2658

Morello Cherry Blossom

Our little cherry tree is completely covered in blossom. I just hope the pollinators do their job.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Heather ace
Just gorgeous, Sue! I love the white blossoms against the pale blue sky! A lovely soft background, too! Fav
April 12th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful against the sky!
April 12th, 2026  
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