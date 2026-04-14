Celebration Muffin

I'm a very happy bunny today. I had an appointment at the eye hospital this morning, in fact I've been going back to the eye hospital every few days for the last 3 weeks.

You may remember that my surgery went well, it was successful and the healing process has gone well. However, when I went for my first follow up appointment the pressure in the eye was sky high and vision was poor. I was prescribed tablets and yet more eye drops and was given another appointment a few days later. Pressure still sky high, vision still poor. Stronger tablets and more eye drops and another appointment today.

All is well!! Pressure normal, vision as good as it's ever been in that eye (it was never brilliant) and one very happy surgeon. Chris and I celebrated with a coffee and a muffin at Morrisons café. Chris and I really know how to live.

For those of you that don't know, Morrisons is a supermarket but definitely not a posh one but it's near the hospital and you don't have to pay to park there if you spend £5 in the store. More importantly their muffins are absolutely delicious. This was a lemon one. You can tell it's not a posh place because if you want a flat white, whereas in most places you'd get it in a small cup, in Morrisons you get the one size mug but it's only half full 😂.