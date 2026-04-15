The Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway

I organised a U3A outing to ride on this amazing steam train.

We started at Cheltenham Racecourse, the beginning of the line and had a very comfortable ride to Broadway, the other end of the line. it took an hour but we got off the train at one of the stations in between where there's a cafe, an old signal box, a museum, a shop etc. We had lunch there before continuing to Broadway and then we enjoyed a leisurely ride back again.

It was so lovely, like going back in time. The railway has been restored and is run mostly by very enthusiastic volunteers.

This us actually the train we went on, after we got off it continued on it's journey to Broadway and I was able to get photos when it came back.