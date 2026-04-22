Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2667
We’re in St David’s
We’ve come to St David’s in west Wales for a weeks holiday. This is one of my very favourite places. The coastline here is so beautiful.
We arrived at our accommodation this afternoon and after we’d unpacked we went to Caerfai Bay and just breathed in the wonderful sea air.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6728
photos
71
followers
45
following
730% complete
View this month »
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
Latest from all albums
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2043
2667
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd April 2026 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wales
,
pembrokeshire
,
“st
,
bay”
,
david’s”
,
“caerfai
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely looking beach!
April 22nd, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a beautiful beach & great weather still, enjoy.
April 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close