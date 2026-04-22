Previous
We’re in St David’s by susiemc
Photo 2667

We’re in St David’s

We’ve come to St David’s in west Wales for a weeks holiday. This is one of my very favourite places. The coastline here is so beautiful.

We arrived at our accommodation this afternoon and after we’d unpacked we went to Caerfai Bay and just breathed in the wonderful sea air.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
730% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely looking beach!
April 22nd, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a beautiful beach & great weather still, enjoy.
April 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact