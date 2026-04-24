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Previous
Photo 2669
Azaleas at Picton Castle Castle Gardens
Warm sunshine, rhododendrons, azaleas and bluebells were in abundance today at these lovely gardens. This is just a small sample of the azaleas.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th April 2026 12:46pm
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flowers
,
castle
,
azaleas
,
pembrokeshire
,
gardens”
,
“picton
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How gorgeous !
April 24th, 2026
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