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Ramsay Sound and Ramsay Island by susiemc
Photo 2670

Ramsay Sound and Ramsay Island

The cold wind has completely gone so today we walked along the coast path along Ramsay Sound with Ramsay Island in the distance. It was beautiful.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful scene!
April 25th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
April 25th, 2026  
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