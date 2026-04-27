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Whitesands Bay from the Coast Path by susiemc
Photo 2672

Whitesands Bay from the Coast Path

We parked at Whitesands Bay just a couple of miles from St David’s and followed the coast path up to the headland. I took this photo halfway up, looking back.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Sue Cooper

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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely costal walkways !
April 27th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
A very interesting bay…..lovely curve with interesting outcrops. A lovely walk.
April 27th, 2026  
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