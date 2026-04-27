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Previous
Photo 2672
Whitesands Bay from the Coast Path
We parked at Whitesands Bay just a couple of miles from St David’s and followed the coast path up to the headland. I took this photo halfway up, looking back.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Sue Cooper
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@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
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Photo Details
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5
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
26th April 2026 11:51am
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pembrokeshire
,
“st
,
bay”
,
david’s”
,
“whitesands
Beryl Lloyd
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Such lovely costal walkways !
April 27th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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A very interesting bay…..lovely curve with interesting outcrops. A lovely walk.
April 27th, 2026
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